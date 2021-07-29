Emergent to resume J&J COVID-19 vaccine production at Baltimore plant

Article content Emergent BioSolutions said it will resume production of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine at its troubled Baltimore facility, where operations were stopped in April after millions of doses were found to be contaminated. The development was announced late on Wednesday. Last week, J&J slashed 2021 production target of its single-dose vaccine to between 500 million and 600 million doses from its original goal to produce a billion shots. The resumption follows additional reviews and collaboration with the FDA and manufacturing partners, Emergent Chief Executive Officer Robert Kramer said.

Article content The FDA has so far approved five batches from the Emergent facility since production there was paused, and J&J is working to clear additional doses for use, the drugmaker said last week. Emergent expects the FDA to approve additional batches of J&J shots, Kramer said during Emergent’s Thursday investor call. U.S. health regulators in April halted operations at the Baltimore plant following a discovery that ingredients from AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, also being produced there at that time, contaminated a batch of J&J’s vaccines. That month, the U.S. government asked Emergent to stop making AstraZeneca shots after it discovered the cross contamination. “We continue to work collaboratively with AstraZeneca to complete all documents related to their drug substance so they and the U.S. government can make decisions regarding the disposition of this material,” Kramer said during the call.