Emergent to resume J&J COVID-19 vaccine production at Baltimore plant

Emergent BioSolutions said on Wednesday it would resume production of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine at its troubled Baltimore facility, where operations were stopped in April after millions of doses were found to be contaminated.

“We are proud to be resuming production of bulk COVID-19 vaccine batches following additional reviews and collaboration with FDA and our manufacturing partners,” Chief Executive Officer Robert Kramer said.

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news, cited a letter from the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) saying the agency had no objections with the plant resuming manufacturing. (https://on.wsj.com/3iXSAfg)