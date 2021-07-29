Dominican Republic limits pig shipments, uses military to fight hog virus

Article content The Dominican Republic is halting pig shipments in two provinces and mobilizing the military to contain the deadly hog disease African swine fever, the country’s agriculture ministry said on Thursday. U.S. testing of 389 samples from pigs raised on farms and in backyards in the Dominican Republic indicate the contagious disease is in “a small population of backyard pigs from Sánchez Ramírez and Montecristi provinces,” according to a ministry statement. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday confirmed African swine fever in the Caribbean nation, raising concerns about the risk for the disease to enter the United States for the first time.

Article content African swine fever is harmless to humans but often fatal to pigs. It originated in Africa before spreading to Europe and Asia and has already killed hundreds of millions of pigs, while reshaping global meat and feed markets. The Dominican Republic will prohibit the movement of live and slaughtered pigs in Sánchez Ramírez and Montecristi and “quarantine both provinces,” according to the statement posted on the ministry’s website and provided by the Dominican embassy in Washington D.C. There will be “total military control in all strategic points of both provinces,” and the ministry will help disinfect affected areas, the statement said. Sánchez Ramírez has 15,000 pigs and Montecristi has 4,600 pigs out of about 1.8 million nationwide, according to the ministry.