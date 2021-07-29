Dollar near one-month low, set for worst weekly showing since May

Article content SYDNEY — The dollar languished near a one-month low on Friday and was poised for its worst weekly performance since May as dovish remarks by the U.S. Federal Reserve together with underwhelming economic data took the steam out of a month-long rally. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six other currencies, was last at 91.91 after going as low as 91.855 on Thursday, a level not seen since June 29. For the week, the index is off 1%, its worst weekly showing since early May. For the month, the index is down 0.5% so far following a 2.8% rally in June.

Article content The dollar’s downtrend began after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell wrongfooted bulls after a policy meeting this week by saying that rate increases were “a ways away” and the job market still had “some ground to cover.” “While the Fed continued to say it was moving towards winding back its money printing program, the Fed’s move towards this shift looks likely to be slower than previously anticipated,” said Steven Dooley, currency strategist at Western Union Business Solutions. “The Fed’s caution is seen due to a slowdown in U.S. growth, easing in inflation and worries about the Delta variant,” Dooley added. The dollar found little support overnight from U.S. gross domestic product numbers. While the U.S. economy expanded at a 6.5% annualized rate in the second quarter, boosted by massive government aid, growth fell short of economists’ expectations for an 8.5% acceleration.