Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.48% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.48%
Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.
At the close in Copenhagen, the declined 0.48%.
The best performers of the session on the were Danske Bank A/S (CSE:), which rose 0.91% or 1.0 points to trade at 111.1 at the close. Meanwhile, Demant A/S (CSE:) added 0.90% or 3.4 points to end at 379.4 and Rockwool International B (CSE:) was up 0.64% or 21 points to 3291 in late trade.
The worst performers of the session were GN Store Nord (CSE:), which fell 2.41% or 13.6 points to trade at 551.4 at the close. Ambu A/S (CSE:) declined 1.77% or 4.2 points to end at 232.8 and Orsted A/S (CSE:) was down 1.36% or 13.00 points to 944.00.
Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 73 to 66 and 25 ended unchanged.
Shares in Demant A/S (CSE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 0.90% or 3.4 to 379.4. Shares in Rockwool International B (CSE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 0.64% or 21 to 3291.
Crude oil for September delivery was up 1.04% or 0.75 to $73.14 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October rose 1.15% or 0.85 to hit $74.72 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 1.68% or 30.30 to trade at $1830.00 a troy ounce.
USD/DKK was down 0.34% to 6.2580, while EUR/DKK rose 0.03% to 7.4380.
The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.44% at 91.907.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.