Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.48% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.48%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Copenhagen, the declined 0.48%.

The best performers of the session on the were Danske Bank A/S (CSE:), which rose 0.91% or 1.0 points to trade at 111.1 at the close. Meanwhile, Demant A/S (CSE:) added 0.90% or 3.4 points to end at 379.4 and Rockwool International B (CSE:) was up 0.64% or 21 points to 3291 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were GN Store Nord (CSE:), which fell 2.41% or 13.6 points to trade at 551.4 at the close. Ambu A/S (CSE:) declined 1.77% or 4.2 points to end at 232.8 and Orsted A/S (CSE:) was down 1.36% or 13.00 points to 944.00.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 73 to 66 and 25 ended unchanged.

Shares in Demant A/S (CSE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 0.90% or 3.4 to 379.4. Shares in Rockwool International B (CSE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 0.64% or 21 to 3291.

Crude oil for September delivery was up 1.04% or 0.75 to $73.14 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October rose 1.15% or 0.85 to hit $74.72 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 1.68% or 30.30 to trade at $1830.00 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.34% to 6.2580, while EUR/DKK rose 0.03% to 7.4380.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.44% at 91.907.