Crypto Volatility Index Levels Up, Version 2.0 Is Now Live By CoinQuora



Crypto Volatility Index Levels Up, Version 2.0 Is Now Live



Crypto Volatility Index launches its new Version 2.0.

This version comes with many exciting new features.

Features include revamped UX, USDC platform, margin trading, and volatility tokens on DEXs.

The Crypto Volatility Index (CVI) team is thrilled to announce the launch of CVI V2. After intense months of planning, designing, and developing, this new Version 2.0 is bringing some amazing new features and improvements.

Specifically, the biggest new updates on the new live platform include a USDC platform and a revamped UX. Moreover, the new version is also introducing margin trading on the Polygon network. Finally, it will also be bringing volatility tokens on decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

In detail, the USDC platform is new to this version. Users can now open positions, provide liquidity, and stake CVI USDC on the platform. Similarly, th…

