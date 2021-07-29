Crypto population doubled to over 200M users since January, report says By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Cryptocurrency adoption has seen an accelerated growth this year, with the global crypto population doubling since January, according to a new report.

Major digital asset company Crypto.com released its latest study on measuring global cryptocurrency users on Thursday, discovering that the number of crypto users worldwide has more than doubled from 100 million in January to 221 million in June.

Source: Crypto.com
