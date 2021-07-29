Crypto population doubled to over 200M users since January, report says By Cointelegraph

Crypto population doubled to over 200M users since January, report says
Cryptocurrency adoption has seen an accelerated growth this year, with the global crypto population doubling since January, according to a new report.
Major digital asset company Crypto.com released its latest study on measuring global cryptocurrency users on Thursday, discovering that the number of crypto users worldwide has more than doubled from 100 million in January to 221 million in June.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.