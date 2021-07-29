Creditors have ‘essential’ role in supporting Suriname, IMF chief says

Article content

NEW YORK — Creditors have an essential role in ensuring that Suriname can return to economic growth, IMF Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday, as the South American nation seeks to clinch IMF support amid an ongoing debt restructuring.

Suriname last month said creditors had taken a “confrontational attitude” after bondholders walked back a plan to defer payments on $675 million in notes maturing in 2023 and 2026.

“Official and private creditors also have an essential role to play in supporting Suriname’s efforts to put its economy on a better path, tackle its high debt burden, and restore debt sustainability,” Georgieva said in a statement.