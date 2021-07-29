Comcast Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



Comcast Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – Comcast (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Comcast announced earnings per share of $0.84 on revenue of $28.55B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.6576 on revenue of $27.13B.

Comcast shares are up 10% from the beginning of the year, still down 1.91% from its 52 week high of $59.11 set on May 10. They are under-performing the which is up 16.53% from the start of the year.

Comcast follows other major Communication Services sector earnings this month

Comcast’s report follows an earnings beat by Alphabet C on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $27.26 on revenue of $61.88B, compared to forecasts EPS of $19.33 on revenue of $56.19B.

