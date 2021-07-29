COIN price fails to impress as more crypto firms are eager to go public By Cointelegraph



COIN price fails to impress as more crypto firms are eager to go public



2021 has been a rollercoaster year for the crypto industry, with (BTC) scaling up to an all-time high of $65,000 earlier this year in April, only to dip down to the sub $30,000 zone just months later. However, a moment that is widely considered by many to be a tipping point for the industry — at least in terms of mainstream legitimization — was when Coinbase (COIN) made its debut on Nasdaq via a direct listing.

Leading up to April 14, the day of the aforementioned listing, COIN’s reference price was set at $250. However, it is worth recalling that at the time, the digital asset market was at its absolute apex, as a result of which the COIN price rose sharply just minutes after its launch climbing as high as $430. That said, the asset’s price has since continued to dip steadily, currently trading at a 90-day loss of approximately 40% at a price point of around $242.

Why is COIN on the decline?

Are traditional investors still a bit wary of crypto?

Crypto firms going public, a trend for the future?

The list is already growing, fast

