Citrix Systems Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q2 By Investing.com



Citrix Systems Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q2



Investing.com – Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Citrix Systems announced earnings per share of $1.24 on revenue of $812.1M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.22 on revenue of $838.53M.

Citrix Systems shares are up 19% from the beginning of the year, still down 22.85% from its 52 week high of $148.47 set on September 1, 2020. They are under-performing the AEX which is up 21% from the start of the year.

Citrix Systems shares lost 14.88% in pre-market trade following the report.

Citrix Systems follows other major Information Technology sector earnings this month

Citrix Systems’s report follows an earnings beat by Apple on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $1.3 on revenue of $81.43B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.01 on revenue of $73.26B.

Microsoft had beat expectations on Tuesday with fourth quarter EPS of $2.17 on revenue of $46.15B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.91 on revenue of $44.06B.

