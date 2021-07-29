China’s yuan finishes domestic session at highest in two weeks

Article content

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan finished Thursday’s domestic trading session at its strongest level in two weeks, as sentiment improved after a rebound in China’s equity market.

The onshore spot yuan ended the domestic session at 6.4628 per dollar, up 0.43% from the previous late night close, and was the firmest since July 15.

Traders said investor worries over risks of sharp capital outflows following sell-offs in Chinese stocks eased on Thursday, after a series of official efforts to shore up investor confidence.

