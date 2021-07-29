China Stocks Slip as Traders Price a New Reality in Wild Week

Article content (Bloomberg) — Stocks in China opened lower Friday, rounding off a volatile week for investors struggling to price in Beijing’s tightening regulatory grip after a rout pushed the nation’s key equity index to the brink of a bear market. The CSI 300 index fell 1.1%, led by consumer and health care shares, reversing Thursday’s gain. In Hong Kong the Hang Seng Index, which earlier this week saw its biggest two-day loss since 2008, dropped 1%. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. fell as much as 5.2% while Meituan lost 6.3%. Tencent Holdings Ltd. slid 3.7%.

Article content This week’s steep stock market declines were triggered by China’s move to ban swathes of its booming tutoring industry from making profits. It was the government’s most extreme step yet to rein in companies it blames for exacerbating inequality, increasing financial risk and challenging the Communist Party’s grip on key segments of the economy. Beijing has signaled its discomfort with the ferocity of this week’s rout. State-run media published a series of articles suggesting the selloff is overdone, while the nation’s securities regulator convened a video conference with banking executives Wednesday night to convey the message that education policies were not intended to hurt companies in other industries.