China says key fertilizer firms to suspend exports

BEIJING — Some of China’s key fertilizer companies said they would temporarily suspend exports to assure supplies in the domestic market, according to a statement on the website of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) on Friday.

The fertilizer firms, which were not named, were summoned by the NDRC for a discussion against hoarding and speculation, the statement said.

The move is the latest by Beijing to tackle soaring prices of major raw materials. Fertilizer prices in China, both a major consumer and producer, have hit records this year amid stronger demand from overseas, lower production domestically and high energy costs.