China July factory activity seen growing at a slightly slower pace

Article content BEIJING — China’s factory activity likely expanded slightly less quickly in July, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, as the industrial sector’s impressive recovery slowed on high raw material prices, government policies, seasonal rainfalls and rising COVID cases. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) is likely to edge lower to 50.8 in July from 50.9 in June, according to the median forecast of 25 economists polled by Reuters. A reading above 50 indicates expansion from the previous month.

Article content Reasons why economists at Nomura expected major activity indicators to show broadly weaker growth in July included heavy rainfall and floods in Henan and the Yangtze River Delta, outbreaks of the coronavirus Delta variant in Jiangsu and some other provinces, local government efforts to curb crude steel output, and Beijing’s latest steps to cool the property market. “We continue to believe a more notable growth slowdown will materialize in the second half (especially in Q4) and Beijing’s existing policy easing measures, including the RRR cut, will be unable to reverse the growth downtrend,” Nomura said in a note on Thursday. However, analysts from Morgan Stanley say that the current economic headwinds could be partly offset by the likely improvement in the mid- to downstream production as global demand stays buoyant and the impact of power shortage fades.