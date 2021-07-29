Canadian ‘Shark’ Robert Herjavec just scooped up a Manhattan condo at a big discount — $34 million

The 6,200-square-foot midtown spread was listed at $45 million a year ago Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Article content Robert Herjavec, a Canadian entrepreneur on reality TV show Shark Tank who once invested in Tipsy Elves, has gone taller, much taller, buying an apartment in Manhattan’s billionaire’s row of megatowers at a steep discount.

Article content Herjavec paid US$34.5 million (C$43.2 million) for a unit larger than most houses in the building known as One57 in midtown, according to the Wall St. Journal. The apartment had been bought by a company with ties to China for US$47.37 million in 2015, the paper said. It was listed for US$45 million a year ago, it added. The bargain purchase is symptomatic of the malaise that gripped downtown cores across the planet as the pandemic spread, workers stayed home and condo prices plummeted. Employees crammed into tight apartments took the opportunity to buy homes in the suburbs. Cores emptied. “While I accept that COVID has created a nomadic, remote workforce, I also believe the energy of cities will bring people back,” Herjevac told the Journal in an email. “I look out those windows and I see possibility and opportunity.”

Article content The 6,200-square-foot four-bedroom apartment stretches across an entire floor of the 75-storey building on West 57th Street, with a grand salon that overlooks Central Park. Photo by Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg “The seller wanted out,” Jorge Lopez of Compass, Herjavec’s real-estate agent, told the Journal. The price doesn’t reflect the market, Lopez said. But maybe it reflects the stock market. The owners could be tied to the victims of recent Chinese government crackdowns on tech and property companies and may have seen their fortunes shifted. The owners were linked to conglomerate HNA Group, which has fingers in many pies, from aviation, real estate and financial services to a quarter of Hilton hotels. It isn’t their first big loss in the same building. Another company with the same Chinese ties sold a unit last year for US$17.2 million after paying US$29.5 million for it in 2014.

Article content Toronto condo rents rise for first time in 18 months as impact of pandemic recedes Changing hands in Muskoka: The property boom is ushering in a new generation of cottagers Baby boomers vs. millennials: The fight over real estate heats up The decade-old building may have lost some its lustre since its early days when computer billionaire Michael Dell paid more than US$100 million for a unit. Of course, Herjavec is moving up since he’s not really a billionaire, though he did sell an IT security company he founded for US$225 million. His 10 per cent investment in Tipsy Elves, a Christmas sweater maker co-founded by a lawyer named Evan Mendelsohn, is certainly helping. It had made US$125 million in sales by 2019. In Canada, condo prices are down 4 per cent this month in the country’s most expensive market, Vancouver, compared with three months ago, according to Zolo.ca. The average price is $839,000. But Toronto is gaining ground, with the average condo price up 5 per cent from three months ago to $718,000 in July, the site says. Herjevac, who attributes part of his success to self-reliance, may have timed his purchase just right for a rising market in New York. Bloomberg is reporting that the city “has revived from the doldrums of the pandemic” with strong sales in the second quarter. Still, about a quarter of listings had had their prices cut, showing there’s still opportunities for other investors, perhaps with shorter heights to scale than Hejevac, or at least finances more elf-size than his.

