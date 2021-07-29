Canada’s Race to 5G Raises $7.2 Billion in Spectrum Bidding War

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Canada’s telecommunications companies spent C$8.9 billion ($7.2 billion) in an auction of wireless spectrum, a record-breaking figure that came after a fierce bidding war lasting for weeks.

The total, far more than analysts expected, is another sign that so-called midband frequencies are seen as crucial by wireless companies seeking to establish an edge in 5G services.

Rogers Communications Inc., the largest wireless provider, spent C$3.3 billion, while BCE Inc. committed C$2.1 billion and Telus Corp. more than C$1.9 billion, according to the government. Quebecor Inc. spend C$830 million.

