Canada Pension Names Kim to Run $100 Billion Private Equity Unit

Article content (Bloomberg) — Canada Pension Plan Investment Board picked an internal candidate as its new private equity head, naming Suyi Kim, the pension fund’s top executive in Asia, to run the $100 billion division. Kim will lead a department that’s an active player in buyouts globally, both in direct investments and through funds run by Apollo Global Management Inc., KKR & Co. Inc. and other private equity firms. CPPIB’s private equity assets have grown more than fivefold in the past decade.

Article content The appointment marks a key step in the reshaping of the team around Chief Executive Officer John Graham, who was given the top job in February when former CEO Mark Machin resigned after flying to United Arab Emirates to receive a Covid-19 vaccine, in defiance of government guidelines to avoid international travel. Kim is already one of the most powerful women at the C$497.2 billion ($399 billion) Canadian pension fund, alongside Deborah Orida, its global head of real assets. Kim joined CPPIB in 2007 after working for more than 15 years at Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and Carlyle Group Inc., and opened the pension fund’s Hong Kong office in 2008. “Suyi’s background in private equity, extensive experience leading our Asia Pacific business and deep knowledge of the organization makes her ideally suited for this role, and demonstrates the depth of our leadership team,” Graham said in a statement.