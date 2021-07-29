Brazil’s real, Colombian peso jump as Fed dents dollar

Most Latin American stocks and

currencies rallied on Thursday, with Brazil’s real extending

gains for a fourth straight session against a dollar dented by

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s continued dovish stance.

Sentiment also got a lift from strong economic growth

numbers from the United States and attempts by China to calm

investor jitters spurred by regulatory actions there.

As the dollar fell to its lowest level in one month

following the Fed’s policy statement on Wednesday, MSCI’s index

of Latam currencies rose 1.4%, set for its best

session in 12 weeks, while its stocks counterpart

hit a two-week high, up 1.3%.

Brazil’s real hit two-week highs. Upbeat

economic data and expectations of tighter monetary policy have

lifted the currency of late, with the latest set showing Brazil

registered its strongest formal job growth in the first half of

the year since 2010.

But political tensions and the COVID-19 crisis have capped

gains. The number of COVID-19 infections in Brazil is

approaching 20 million and the death toll is above 550,000.

“In view of the further development of the pandemic, there

are unfortunately still considerable uncertainties, which I

believe (Brazil’s central bank) cannot ignore,” said Alexandra

Bechtel, an FX and EM analyst with Commerzbank. “In view of the

high interest rate expectations in the market, I therefore think

there is more potential for a setback for the BRL.”

The Peruvian sol fell 0.1% after socialist Pedro Castillo

assumed the presidency on Wednesday. He reassured investors

there was “not the remotest” plan to nationalize the mining

industry, but said he would seek “a new pact” with private

investors.

Market experts await the make-up of his Cabinet to derive

projections for economic indicators. Markets in Peru were closed

for the independence day holiday.

Investors in Peru, the world’s second biggest copper

producer, have been fearful of changes to the mining industry as

Castillo plans to rewrite the constitution.

“He stated that his administration will seek to accomplish

the constitutional change by modifying the current legislation,”

said Credit Suisse analyst Alberto J. Rojas. “Mr. Castillo will

find it difficult to accomplish his legislative objectives,

considering his lack of support in the legislature.”

Rising oil prices backed currencies of crude exporters, with

Mexico’s peso hitting two-week highs and Colombia’s

currency jumping 1%.

Among regional shares, Brazil’s Bovespa lagged as brewer

Ambev and iron ore miner Vale dropped

after results.

Mexico’s IPC index rose as restaurant operator Alsea

added more than 3% after it reported a surprise

profit, while cement producer Cemex SAB de CV rose

1.7% after reporting a profit for the second quarter compared

with a loss a year ago.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1848 GMT:

Stock indexes Latest Daily %

change

MSCI Emerging Markets 1296.25 2.21

MSCI LatAm 2607.77 1.31

Brazil Bovespa 125923.57 -0.29

Mexico IPC 51781.92 0.85

Chile IPSA 4247.28 1.76

Argentina MerVal 67330.44 1.167

Colombia COLCAP 1247.03 0.31

Currencies Latest Daily %

change

Brazil real 5.0770 0.64

Mexico peso 19.8604 0.23

Chile peso 758.2 0.96

Colombia peso 3843.6 0.62

Peru sol 3.925 0.00

Argentina peso (interbank) 96.6400 -0.02

Argentina peso (parallel) 177 1.69

(Reporting by Susan Mathew & Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru;

Editing by Leslie Adler)

