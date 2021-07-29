BlockCrushr drops lawsuit accusing ConsenSys of stealing its IP By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Canadian blockchain startup BlockCrushr has agreed to drop an intellectual property (IP) lawsuit against early backer, Ethereum-focused software engineering firm, ConsenSys.

The two firms filed a joint agreement to dismiss the case on July 27, with the deal’s terms prohibiting BlockCrushr from attempting to pursue the matter in future.