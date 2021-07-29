Bitcoin Mining Firm ‘Stronghold’ Files For a $100M Nasdaq IPO By CoinQuora

© Reuters Bitcoin Mining Firm ‘Stronghold’ Files For a $100M Nasdaq IPO
- Stronghold Digital Mining has filed an S-1 form with the U.S. SEC.
- The mining company files a $100 million initial public offering for Nasdaq.
- Stronghold focuses on converting coal waste directly into value through Bitcoin mining.
Stronghold Digital Mining, a Bitcoin mining company, has filed an S-1 form with the U.S. SEC for a $100 million initial public offering (IPO). More so, the firm plans to list its Class A common stock on Nasdaq with the ticker SDIG.
Of note, Stronghold’s Bitcoin mining operations are powered through the reclamation of coal refuse sites across Pennsylvania. Their business is mainly focused on converting coal waste directly into value through Bitcoin mining.
