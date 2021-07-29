Bit2Me hires Zeeshan Feroz, former CEO of Coinbase in Europe and the UK By BTC Peers



Bit2Me hires Zeeshan Feroz, former CEO of Coinbase in Europe and the UK



Spanish cryptocurrency platform Bit2Me has announced the addition of Zeeshan Feroz as a strategic advisor to their team.

Zeeshan has extensive experience in the cryptocurrency industry, being Coinbase’s former head for all operations outside the US.

Coinbase, headquartered in San Francisco (USA), is the largest player in crypto trading and offers crypto and fiat currency exchange in more than 30 countries, and storage and digital asset management in 190 other countries. Last April, Coinbase went public with a nearly $100 billion valuation.

During his time at Coinbase, Zeeshan helped the business establish a strong operational base in Europe and become the leading provider for crypto services to retail and institutional customers globally.

Previously, Zeeshan held several leadership roles including Global Head of Payments at crowdfunding firm Tilt.com since acquired by Airbnb and VP of Sales at Paysafe Group.

The signing of Zeeshan is a milestone for the Spanish cryptocurrency sector and signals the vibrant ecosystem emerging here, as well as Bit2Me’s ability to attract talent. Zeeshan will work side by side on strategy with Leif Ferreira, founder and CEO of Bit2Me, and Andrei Manuel, member and founder of the company, as well as other international strategic advisors who have joined the team Koh Onozawa and Jimmy Ku, Head of Growth at Flutterwave US.

Bit2Me has more than 60 cryptocurrencies, including , , Polkadot, Dogecoin, and Uniswap, to name just a few, and its wallet, in addition to virtual currencies, allows you to manage euros. Its Suite of services features more than 20 solutions to buy, sell and manage virtual currencies and euros from the same place in a simple and secure way. The company has individual, professional and corporate clients in more than 100 countries and has managed transactions worth more than €1 billion since it was founded in 2015.

One of its first initiatives after its foundation was the creation of Bit2Me Academy, which trains more than 1.7 million students every year. It is currently the largest cryptocurrency academic training portal in Spanish, with more than 400 free articles, certified courses and videos for those interested in learning about the origin, operation and evolution of cryptocurrencies and the blockchain world.

