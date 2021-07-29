Biogen, Eisai report design of real-world study of Alzheimer’s treatment

Article content

Biogen Inc and partner Eisai Co Ltd on Thursday revealed the design of an upcoming study of their controversial Alzheimer’s treatment, Aduhelm.

The study, designed to collect real-world, long-term effectiveness and safety data on Aduhelm, will enroll 6,000 patients over fours years in the United States, according to details released during the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference.

Patients in the trial will be monitored for up to five years.

The current study is not the highly anticipated confirmatory trial the U.S. Food & Drug Administration required as part of Aduhelm’s accelerated approval, but is one of the three trials Biogen will undertake to generate post-approval data on the drug.