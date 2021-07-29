Biden wants state, local govts to give $100 to newly vaccinated Americans-Treasury By Reuters

Treasury said in a statement that such incentives are an allowable use of funds from the $350 billion in aid granted to state, local, territorial and tribal governments under the American Rescue Plan Act. The department added that it would provide technical assistance in using these funds to support increased vaccinations.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden is calling for state, local and U.S. territorial governments to provide $100 payments for every newly vaccinated American to boost COVID-19 inoculation rates, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Thursday.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A sign is seen notifying the public that coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines are available for walk-ins at a mobile pop-up vaccination clinic hosted by the Detroit Health Department with the Detroit Public Schools Community District at Ren

