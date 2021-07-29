Biden to call on federal workers to get vaccinated or wear masks -White House By Reuters

In addition to the new requirement for federal workers, Biden will direct the Defense Department to consider how and when it will begin requiring servicemembers to get vaccinated as the virulent Delta variant of the coronavirus blazes through parts of the United States and immunizations lag.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden on Thursday will ask every federal employee and onsite contractor to attest to their COVID-19 vaccination status and wear masks, physically distance and undergo regular testing if they are not vaccinated, the White House said.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden takes off his mask to speak about the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/

