Biden seeks to extend protections from eviction amid COVID-19 spike By Reuters

Biden also asked the departments of Housing and Urban Development, Agriculture, and Veterans Affairs to extend their respective eviction bans through the end of September, it said, to protect Americans living in federally insured, single-family properties.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden asked Congress on Thursday to extend the eviction moratorium to protect renters and their families amid a deadly rise in coronavirus infections, the White House said on Thursday.

© Reuters. Protesters surround the LA Superior Court to prevent an upcoming wave of evictions and call on Governor Gavin Newsom to pass an eviction moratorium, amid the global outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 21, 2

