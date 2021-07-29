Biden says immigration should be in big Democratic budget bill By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about jobs and the economy at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that a big budget bill being written by Democrats in Congress should include provisions that deal with immigration.
Biden, who made the comment to reporters at the White House, has said he wants to see a pathway for U.S. citizenship for so-called Dreamer immigrants and many lawmakers had urged such a provision be included in the Democratic budget reconciliation bill.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.