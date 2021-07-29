Bears scattered as Bitcoin hit $40K, but pro traders remain cautious By Cointelegraph

(BTC) traders might be feeling extra euphoric after the recent 35% rally, but data suggests bears are not too worried because a similar breakout took place in mid-July and the price failed to hold the $40,000 support.

To understand how bullish investors are this time around, let’s take apart the derivatives data and look at the futures contracts premium and options skew. Typically, these indicators reveal how professional traders are pricing the odds of a potential retrace to $36,000.

Bitcoin price at Coinbase, in USD. Source: TradingView
Bitcoin 1-month futures premium (basis) at Huobi. Source: Skew
Deribit Bitcoin options 25% delta skew. Source: laevitas.ch