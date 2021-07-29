Bank of England to end euro liquidity facility By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England said on Thursday that it would end a facility that allowed British-based financial institutions to access funds in euros, due to improved market conditions which had removed the need for the programme.

The Liquidity Facility in Euros (LiFE) – which started in March 2019 when there were concerns that Britain’s departure from the European Union might be disorderly – will hold its last scheduled operation on Sept. 29 and close on Oct. 1.

“The Bank of England, in co-ordination with the European Central Bank, stands ready to re-adjust the provision of euro liquidity, including restarting LiFE, as warranted by market conditions,” the BoE said in a statement.

