Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.52% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the gained 0.52%.

The best performers of the session on the were Iress Ltd (ASX:), which rose 13.91% or 1.74 points to trade at 14.25 at the close. Meanwhile, Polynovo Ltd (ASX:) added 7.08% or 0.150 points to end at 2.270 and Zip Co Ltd (ASX:) was up 5.79% or 0.38 points to 6.94 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Resolute Mining Ltd (ASX:), which fell 7.08% or 0.040 points to trade at 0.525 at the close. Stockland Corporation Ltd (ASX:) declined 2.48% or 0.110 points to end at 4.330 and BWP Trust (ASX:) was down 2.16% or 0.09 points to 4.07.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 811 to 519 and 392 ended unchanged.

Shares in Iress Ltd (ASX:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 13.91% or 1.74 to 14.25.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 3.23% to 11.564.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 1.01% or 18.10 to $1817.80 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September rose 0.88% or 0.64 to hit $73.03 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract rose 0.70% or 0.52 to trade at $74.39 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.24% to 0.7394, while AUD/JPY rose 0.20% to 81.22.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.24% at 92.097.

