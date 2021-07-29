At pre-sentencing hearing for HK national security case, judges hear defendant made ‘stupid’ mistake

Article content HONG KONG — The defense lawyer for the first person charged under Hong Kong’s national security law argued on Thursday at a final mitigation session before sentencing that his client was a “decent young man” who did something very stupid. Tong Ying-kit, 24, could be sentenced on Friday to several years to life imprisonment after being found guilty by a panel of three judges in the High Court for “terrorist activities” and “inciting secession” in a watershed ruling with long-term implications for the city’s judicial landscape.

Former waiter Tong, who lives with his father and younger sister in a public housing estate, was accused of driving his motorcycle into three riot police last year while carrying a flag with the protest slogan "Liberate Hong Kong. Revolution of our times." Judges Esther Toh, Anthea Pang and Wilson Chan – picked by city leader Carrie Lam to hear national security cases – ruled on Tuesday that this slogan was "capable of inciting others to commit secession." Clive Grossman, who was representing Tong, submitted that any incitement was only of a "minor nature" and none of the police officers were seriously injured, warranting a more lenient sentence. He added that although Tong had ridden his motorbike recklessly that day, he was not engaging in a "deliberate attack to try to kill or injure the policemen" that his motorbike hit.