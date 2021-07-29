Asked on Porsche IPO, VW CEO says we have to ‘consider’ tapping markets By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
10
2/2

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Porsche Cayman GT4 car is seen at Brussels Motor Show, Belgium, January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

2/2

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Volkswagen (DE:) boss Herbert Diess on Thursday dodged questions about a potential initial public offering of Porsche AG, saying only that any steps to tap capital markets would have to be carefully considered.

“As I said, we continue to review our set up. First priority is now to finance the battery ramp-up where we try to partly externally finance and we are working out the models,” Diess told analysts after presenting first-half results.

“And all the other, let say, possibilities to go to market, which might be trucks, where we could dilute a little bit … or any other things, we have to consider.”

Volkswagen still owns 89.72% of Traton, the trucks unit it listed in 2019.

His remarks came a day after Volkswagen unveiled a bid to buy Europcar jointly with Attestor and Pon Holdings via vehicle called Green Mobility Holding. Volkswagen will hold two thirds of the bid vehicle, with Attestor owning 27% and Pon Holding 7%.

Volkswagen said that its stake in the vehicle will mean that it will contribute 1.688 billion euros ($2.01 billion) to the offer if it passes a 90% acceptance threshold.

($1 = 0.8418 euros)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR