Asian currencies gain on weaker dollar, easing China concerns

Most emerging Asian currencies firmed on

Thursday as the dollar lost ground following dovish signals from

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, while Chinese stocks

and the yuan rose after Beijing calmed investor nerves over

mounting regulatory risks.

The greenback slipped to multi-week lows after Powell

in a news conference said the U.S. job market still had “some

ground to cover” before it would be time to pull back emergency

economic support measures.

The yuan was up 0.4%, while the South Korean won