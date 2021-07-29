Asian currencies gain on weaker dollar, easing China concerns

Matilda Colman
Most emerging Asian currencies firmed on

Thursday as the dollar lost ground following dovish signals from

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, while Chinese stocks

and the yuan rose after Beijing calmed investor nerves over

mounting regulatory risks.

The greenback slipped to multi-week lows after Powell

in a news conference said the U.S. job market still had “some

ground to cover” before it would be time to pull back emergency

economic support measures.

The yuan was up 0.4%, while the South Korean won

added 0.7% and led gains among currencies in the

region.

China’s securities regulator held a virtual meeting on

Wednesday night with executives of top global investment banks,

seeking to calm market jitters after a massive sell-off in

Chinese shares this week, sources told Reuters.

“Measured and tentative relief on China’s regulatory

crackdown may be boosting EM Asia FX thanks to the yuan (CNH)

bounce, and thereby exaggerating gains against USD,” analysts at

Mizuho said in a note.

“This relief is not to be mistaken for post-FOMC ‘risk on’

or a fundamental change in the pre-taper USD trend.’

The Chinese government will also allow local companies to go

public in the United States as long as they meet listing

requirements, CNBC reported https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/29/china-to-still-allow-ipos-in-the-us-securities-regulator-csrc-says.html,

citing sources.

Equities in China closed 1.5% higher, rebounding

from a sharp sell-off over the past few days.

Stocks in Singapore added 0.9%, while Indonesia

and India were up 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively.

Equities in Taiwan closed 1.6% higher, recording

their biggest jump since May 28 ahead of the country’s

second-quarter economic data expected on Friday.

Taiwan’s economy is expected to have expanded at a slower

pace in the second quarter as a rare spike in COVID-19 cases

hurt consumption, a Reuters poll showed.

The ringgit, Thai baht and Taiwan dollar

traded 0.2% higher.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields up 1 basis points at

6.319%

** Taiwan shares post biggest jump since May 28

** China shares up 1.5%, biggest jump since May 25

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by

Ramakrishnan M.)

