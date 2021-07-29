Asian currencies gain on weaker dollar, China shares rebound

Article content
Most emerging Asian currencies
strengthened on Thursday against a weaker dollar, which was
weighed down by the U.S Federal Reserve’s signal that rate hikes
and stimulus tapering aren’t on the radar in the near future.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell in a news conference overnight took
a dovish stance, saying that the U.S job market still had “some
ground to cover” before it would be time to pull back emergency
economic support measures.
“Today’s gains in regional (South-east Asia) currencies are
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
probably due to the dovish Fed, and the report saying China’s
Securities and Regulatory Commission (CSRC) held a meeting with
major investment banks,” said Gao Qim FX Strategist (EM Asia) at
Scotiabank.
Sources said China’s securities regulator held a virtual
meeting on Wednesday night with executives of top global
investment banks seeking to calm financial markets after a
massive sell-off in Chinese shares this week. The news aided
risk sentiment locally and in the broader South-east Asia
region.
A media report https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/29/china-to-still-allow-ipos-in-the-us-securities-regulator-csrc-says.html
also revealed that the Chinese government will continue to
allow companies to conduct initial public offerings (IPOs) in
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
the United States, provided they adhere to listing requirements.
The yuan was up 0.2%, while the South Korean won
added as much as 0.9% and led gains among currencies
in the region.
“Some signs of reassurance from Chinese authorities, on
regulatory drags likely being contained to certain sectors (as
opposed to spillovers to more industries), likely lent some
support to yuan and AxJ FX sentiments as well,” Maybank analysts
said in a note.
Equities in China also took a breather, gaining as
much as 1.4% and rebounding from a rampant sell-off over the
past few days.
Meanwhile, Thailand posted yet another daily record of new
coronavirus infections cases and fatalities, while neighboring
Malaysia on Wednesday reported 17,405 coronavirus cases, also a
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
new daily record.
Stocks in Kuala Lumpur were up 0.3%, while Thailand
shares dropped after returning to trading from a holiday
on Wednesday.
Equities in Taiwan added as much as 1%, their
biggest jump in one-week ahead of the country’s second quarter
gross domestic product data expected on Friday.
A survey conducted by Reuters showed that the country’s
economy is expected to have expanded at a slower pace in the
second quarter as a rare spike in COVID-19 cases hurt
consumption.
Highlights
** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 1 basis points
at 6.319%
** Bright Led Electronic Corp up 10% and top
gainer on the Taiwan SE Weighted Index
** China shares up as much as 1.4%, biggest jump since May
25
Asia stock indexes and currencies at
0359 GMT
COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCK
DAILY YTD % DAILY S YTD
% % %
Japan +0.12 -5.95 0.64 1.15
China +0.23 +0.82 1.04 -2.20
India +0.00 -1.76 0.34 12.74
Indonesia +0.00 -3.07 0.51 2.35
Malaysia +0.25 -4.75 0.16 -6.72
Philippines -0.22 -4.61 0.66 -8.74
S.Korea +0.81 -5.16 0.05 12.70
Singapore +0.08 -2.50 0.48 11.00
Taiwan +0.23 +1.94 1.03 17.51
Thailand +0.33 -8.80 -0.12 5.96
(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim
Coghill)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.