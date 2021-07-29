AS Roma and Zytara Labs Sign $42 Million Partnership By CoinQuora



AS Roma and Zytara Labs Sign $42 Million Partnership



Italian soccer club AS Roma is partnering with blockchain fintech Zytara Labs.

The agreement will last for three years and involve jersey sponsorship, NFTs and fan engagement.

A friendly match between Roma and Montecatini will mark the partnership beginning.

Calling all Roma fans! The Italian soccer club has signed up for an exciting three-year deal with blockchain fintech Zytara Labs. It will become part of Zytara Labs’ DigitalBits blockchain network.

The partnership is worth $42 million. As per the terms of the agreement, both entities will work together for match jersey sponsorship, Non-Fungible Token souvenirs, and increased fan/club contact. DigitalBits’ emblem will appear on AS Roma’s men’s and women’s first teams’ home, away, third and goalie jerseys.

The exciting collaboration between these two will launch with a friendly match. AS Roma will play against Montecatini to engage fans and sell the …

