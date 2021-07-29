Anne Hathaway’s 20th Anniversary Princess Diaries Post

The Princess Diaries is still just as good two decades later.
Anne Hathaway stole our hearts when she portrayed Mia Thermopolis, an awkward San Francisco teen who unknowingly becomes a royal princess.
To mark the milestone anniversary, Anne shared a series of nostalgic photos from the set that’ll instantly give you the feels if you’ve been a longtime fan of the film. She captioned the post: “Miracles happen… Happy 20th Birthday to #theprincessdiaries, AKA the film that launched a thousand sleep overs 👑”
Meg Cabot, the original author behind the The Princess Diaries, also chimed in to celebrate the 20th anniversary with a snapshot of her world premiere movie tickets:
A bunch of other fans joined in on the party with their own tweets honoring the iconic movie:
With all this excitement swirling around the 20th anniversary, maybe we will see The Princess Diaries 3 in the near future? One can dream…
