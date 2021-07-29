Anne Hathaway’s 20th Anniversary Princess Diaries Post

Bradly Lamb
The Princess Diaries is still just as good two decades later.

Anne Hathaway stole our hearts when she portrayed Mia Thermopolis, an awkward San Francisco teen who unknowingly becomes a royal princess.

To mark the milestone anniversary, Anne shared a series of nostalgic photos from the set that’ll instantly give you the feels if you’ve been a longtime fan of the film. She captioned the post: “Miracles happen… Happy 20th Birthday to #theprincessdiaries, AKA the film that launched a thousand sleep overs 👑”

Meg Cabot, the original author behind the The Princess Diaries, also chimed in to celebrate the 20th anniversary with a snapshot of her world premiere movie tickets:

On this day 20 years ago, I attended the world premiere of the #ThePrincessDiaries movie. I’m forever grateful to Garry Marshall, Julie Andrews, Anne Hathaway, @HeatherMatarazz and everyone else who helped make our royal Genovia dreams come true!


Twitter: @megcabot

A bunch of other fans joined in on the party with their own tweets honoring the iconic movie:


United ArchivesGmbH / Alamy Stock Photo / Walt Disney Co. / Courtesy Everett Collection / TCD / Prod.DB / Alamy Stock Photo / Via Twitter: @taylenasgirl

Happy 20th birthday to one of my fave films everrr #theprincessdiaries 🤍✨ ~ still waiting for princess diaries 3 🙇🏻‍♀️♥️👑


Walt Disney Pictures / Buena Vista / Courtesy Everett Collection / Via Twitter: @patricexxpo

Happy 20th birthday to the cinematic masterpiece that is The Princess Diaries. Anne Hathaway picked four perfect pictures to sum up her experience on set


WALT DISNEY PICTURES/Ronald Grant/Everett Collection / United Archives GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo / Entertainment Pictures /
Alamy Stock Photo / Via Twitter: @SpencerAlthouse / instagram.com

With all this excitement swirling around the 20th anniversary, maybe we will see The Princess Diaries 3 in the near future? One can dream…

