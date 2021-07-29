Analytics behemoth SAS says aiming to go public by 2024

Article content Data analytics giant SAS Institute Inc, which has been privately held for over forty years, said on Thursday it was preparing for an initial public offering by 2024. The decision to go public is driven by the need to offer employees stock options to attract tech talent, as well as succession planning to position the company for long-term growth, co-founder and long-time chief executive Jim Goodnight told Reuters in an interview. The process is expected to take three years to meet accounting standards set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company said.

Article content The announcement comes weeks after a report that chip and software company Broadcom Inc was in talks to buy the company for over $15 billion. SAS denied it is up for sale in a letter to employees, and Goodnight declined to comment on the rumors. “My biggest concern is that the company continues to thrive and move into the future together, not broken up, separated or merged in with some other organization,” said Goodnight, 78. “We’ve got an incredible brand and it needs to stand on its own. The best way to do that is going public.” Cary, North Carolina-headquartered SAS reported $3 billion in revenue in 2020, half of which came from outside the United States. The company said it has long been profitable and hasn’t raised any outside funding to date.