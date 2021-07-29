American Tower Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



American Tower Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – American Tower (NYSE:) reported on Thursday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

American Tower announced earnings per share of $1.65 on revenue of $2.30B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.27 on revenue of $2.2B.

American Tower shares are up 10% from the beginning of the year, still down 0.85% from its 52 week high of $287.42 set on July 27. They are under-performing the which is up 16.53% from the start of the year.

American Tower follows other major Real Estate sector earnings this month

American Tower’s report follows an earnings beat by Prologis on July 19, who reported EPS of $0.81 on revenue of $1.01B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.4287 on revenue of $1.01B.

Equinix had missed expectations on Wednesday with second quarter EPS of $0.76 on revenue of $1.66B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.87 on revenue of $1.64B.

