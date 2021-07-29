Amazon.com Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q2 By Investing.com



Investing.com – Amazon.com (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Amazon.com announced earnings per share of $15.12 on revenue of $113.1B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $12.24 on revenue of $115.33B.

Amazon.com shares are up 10% from the beginning of the year, still down 4.59% from its 52 week high of $3,773.00 set on July 13. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 17.67% from the start of the year.

Amazon.com’s report follows an earnings beat by Tesla on Monday, who reported EPS of $1.45 on revenue of $11.96B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.9364 on revenue of $11.53B.

Louis Vuitton ADR had beat expectations on Monday with second quarter EPS of $1.74 on revenue of $17.39B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.45 on revenue of $16.61B.

