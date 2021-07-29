Altria Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com

© Reuters. Altria Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2
Investing.com – Altria (NYSE:) reported on Thursday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.
Altria announced earnings per share of $1.23 on revenue of $5.61B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.18 on revenue of $5.38B.
Altria shares are up 10% from the beginning of the year, still down 9.45% from its 52 week high of $52.59 set on March 26. They are under-performing the which is up 16.53% from the start of the year.
Altria follows other major Consumer Staples sector earnings this month
Altria’s report follows an earnings beat by Coca-Cola on July 21, who reported EPS of $0.68 on revenue of $10.1B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.5625 on revenue of $9.31B.
PepsiCo had beat expectations on July 13 with second quarter EPS of $1.72 on revenue of $19.22B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.53 on revenue of $17.96B.
