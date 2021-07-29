Algorithmic stablecoins show promise of reducing volatility — ShapeShift By Cointelegraph

Algorithmic stablecoins show promise of reducing volatility — ShapeShift
Promising innovations in DeFi have given rise to a new breed of stablecoins that have the potential to reduce volatility and promote greater decentralization, according to a new research report from ShapeShift.
In its latest New Frontiers research study, ShapeShift explores the recent growth of “algorithmic stablecoins,” which are cryptocurrencies that automatically adjust an asset’s supply and other important parameters to reduce volatility. In his analysis, author Kent Barton, who heads research and development at ShapeShift, focuses on three assets: RAI, FRAX and FEI.
