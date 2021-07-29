Alaska And Willam Play Truth Or Wine Interview

HIEEEEE! It goes without saying that Alaska and Willam are two of the most sickening and famous drag queens in the world (I’d say even universe). As well as two of the most iconic queens to ever have competed on RuPaul’s Drag Race. And since 2018, the two have co-hosted the wildly successful podcast Race Chaser.
But over the last year these two legendary icons have gone on to become not just successful biziness women, but moguls, by expanding their podcast empire through the launch of their MOM network — which is the company behind podcasts hosted by their fellow Ru Girls like Latrice Royale, Manila Luzon, and Shea Couleé, just to name a few.
And to celebrate the launch of their newest eight-episode limited series podcast, Pageant Pod — which is hosted by Alaska and Willam — we had the two divas play a little game of Truth or Wine to see how much tea these former Drag Race queens were willing to spill:
So what season of Drag Race do Willam and Alaska think is the best? Which drag queen would they want to host a podcast? And what is their current relationship with RuPaul? Well, you’ll just have to watch the video to find out!
