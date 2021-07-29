40 Dirtiest Song Lyrics Went Over Your Head

♫ ‘Cause tonight is the night when two become one. ♫

We asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell us song lyrics that totally went over their heads when they were kids. Here are the dirty results.

1.

“If U Seek Amy” by Britney Spears

2.

“Drop It Like It’s Hot” by Snoop Dogg feat. Pharrell


Doggystyle / Star Trak / Geffen

3.

“Genie in a Bottle” by Christina Aguilera

4.

“Liquid Dreams” by O-Town

5.

“All for You” by Janet Jackson

6.

“Work It” by Missy Elliott

7.

“Give It to You” by Jordan Knight

8.

“Shut Up and Drive” by Rihanna

9.

“Candy Shop” by 50 Cent feat. Olivia


Shady / Aftermath / Interscope

10.

“This Love” by Maroon 5

11.

“Right Round” by Flo Rida


Poe Boy / Atlantic Records

12.

“2 Become 1” by Spice Girls

13.

“U + Ur Hand” by Pink

14.

“It Wasn’t Me” by Shaggy feat. RikRok

16.

“Hot in Herre” by Nelly


Universal Records / Fo’ Reel

17.

“Goodies” by Ciara feat. Petey Pablo

18.

“Fergalicious” by Fergie

19.

“Smack That” by Akon


Konvict / UpFront / SRC / Universal Motown

20.

“Promiscuous” by Nelly Furtado feat. Timbaland

21.

“Bubbly” by Colbie Caillat

22.

“All the Small Things” by Blink-182

24.

“Suga Suga” by Baby Bash feat. Frankie J

25.

“LoveGame” by Lady Gaga


Streamline / KonLive / Cherrytree / Interscope

26.

“Thong Song” by Sisqó

27.

“Lady Marmalade” by Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mýa, and Pink


Interscope / Festival / Warner Bros. Records

28.

“Mr. Brightside” by the Killers


Island Records / Lizard King

29.

“Untitled (How Does It Feel)” by D’Angelo

30.

“Red Light Special” by TLC

31.

“Californication” by the Red Hot Chili Peppers

32.

“La La” by Ashlee Simpson

33.

“Shake It” by Metro Station

35.

“Lollipop” by Lil Wayne feat. Static Major


Cash Money / Universal Motown

36.

“Get Low” by Lil Jon & the East Side Boyz feat. the Ying Yang Twins

37.

“Candy Shop” by Madonna

38.

“New Perspective” by Panic! at the Disco


Fueled by Ramen / Decaydance

39.

“Crank That (Soulja Boy)” by Soulja Boy


Collipark / Interscope / HHH

40.

And “My Humps” by the Black Eyed Peas

Which popular song went over *your* head when you were a kiddo? Tell us in the comments below!

