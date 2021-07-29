40 Dirtiest Song Lyrics Went Over Your Head

♫ ‘Cause tonight is the night when two become one. ♫
We asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell us song lyrics that totally went over their heads when they were kids. Here are the dirty results.
1.
“If U Seek Amy” by Britney Spears
2.
“Drop It Like It’s Hot” by Snoop Dogg feat. Pharrell
3.
“Genie in a Bottle” by Christina Aguilera
4.
“Liquid Dreams” by O-Town
5.
“All for You” by Janet Jackson
6.
“Work It” by Missy Elliott
7.
“Give It to You” by Jordan Knight
8.
“Shut Up and Drive” by Rihanna
9.
“Candy Shop” by 50 Cent feat. Olivia
10.
“This Love” by Maroon 5
11.
“Right Round” by Flo Rida
12.
“2 Become 1” by Spice Girls
13.
“U + Ur Hand” by Pink
14.
“It Wasn’t Me” by Shaggy feat. RikRok
16.
“Hot in Herre” by Nelly
17.
“Goodies” by Ciara feat. Petey Pablo
18.
“Fergalicious” by Fergie
19.
“Smack That” by Akon
20.
“Promiscuous” by Nelly Furtado feat. Timbaland
21.
“Bubbly” by Colbie Caillat
22.
“All the Small Things” by Blink-182
24.
“Suga Suga” by Baby Bash feat. Frankie J
25.
“LoveGame” by Lady Gaga
26.
“Thong Song” by Sisqó
27.
“Lady Marmalade” by Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mýa, and Pink
28.
“Mr. Brightside” by the Killers
29.
“Untitled (How Does It Feel)” by D’Angelo
30.
“Red Light Special” by TLC
31.
“Californication” by the Red Hot Chili Peppers
32.
“La La” by Ashlee Simpson
33.
“Shake It” by Metro Station
35.
“Lollipop” by Lil Wayne feat. Static Major
36.
“Get Low” by Lil Jon & the East Side Boyz feat. the Ying Yang Twins
37.
“Candy Shop” by Madonna
38.
“New Perspective” by Panic! at the Disco
39.
“Crank That (Soulja Boy)” by Soulja Boy
40.
And “My Humps” by the Black Eyed Peas
Which popular song went over *your* head when you were a kiddo? Tell us in the comments below!
