2 Natural Gas Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally by More Than 25% By StockNews



2 Natural Gas Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally by More Than 25%



Natural gas prices are currently hovering near three-year highs because the historic heatwave in the United States this summer is raising concerns about tight supplies later in the year. Soaring energy demand and tight supply worldwide should cause prices of the commodity to rise further. As such, Wall Street analysts expect stock EQT (EQT) and Cabot (NYSE:) Oil & Gas (COG) to gain more than 25% in the near term.Natural gas prices are currently hovering near three-year highs, driven by the rising demand in the recent quarters and limited drilling and production activities. The front-month futures gas prices (delivered at Henry Hub) hit $3.95 per British thermal unit on July 22.

An unprecedented heat wave across the United States this summer has increased the demand for energy due to increased usage of air conditioning units.. The markets are expected to remain undersupplied until the end of next winter, as the March 22 gas premium over April futures were hovering near record $0.629 highs as of July 23.

Given the tight supply conditions and market levels, natural gas prices are likely to remain in contango in the near term. Thus, Wall Street analysts expect popular natural gas stocks EQT Corporation (NYSE:) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) to rally more than 25% in the near term.

