19 Wild Celebrity Purchases

Apparently, a custom bathtub is the *epitome* of luxury.
Life in the spotlight often comes with a boatload of cash. How celebrities decide to spend their riches is, of course, purely up to them, which can lead to some, ahem, creative financial decisions.
Here are 19 of the wildest purchases celebs have ever made:
In 2007, Nicolas Cage paid $276,000 for a Tyrannosaurus bataar skull, which he didn’t know had been stolen from Mongolia.
In 1989, Kim Basinger pulled a Schitt’s Creek and bought the town of Braselton, Georgia for $20 million with plans to transform it into a tourist destination with movie and music studios.
In 2003, Bono accidentally left his trilby hat behind in London, so he payed $1,500 to have it flown to him in Italy.
In 2013, Miley Cyrus bought a Range Rover for her dogs to ride in because they were “banned” from her other cars.
When Jennifer Aniston told Courteney Cox she wanted to take up biking, Courteney gifted her Friends costar a $12,000 Chanel bicycle.
In 2011, Justin Bieber bought a Cadillac CTS-V and had it transformed into a custom Batmobile worth approximately $250,000.
When Kim Kardashian and Kanye West closed on their Bel Air mansion in 2013, they furnished it with four gold-plated toilets for $750,000.
In 2006, Nicolas Cage took a trip to Germany that inspired him to purchase the 500-year-old Neidstein Castle.
In 1997, Nicolas Cage spent $150,000 on a copy of the first Superman comic, which was stolen in 2000 and then found in an abandoned storage unit in 2011.
And finally, in 2017, Justin Bieber bought a second custom gold grill — in rose gold this time — for $15,000.
