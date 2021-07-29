19 Celeb #TBT Photos From This Week — July 29

Timothée Chalamet as a tween kicks off this week’s #TBT.
Timothée Chalamet shared this photo of himself hanging out with his friends in the late ’00s:
In celebration of last week’s Comic-Con@Home, Gal Gadot shared this clip of the very first time she went to San Diego Comic-Con in 2014:
Dolly Parton celebrated the 39th anniversary of her film The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas by posting this promotional photo she took for it:
In honor of her longtime BFF Mick Jagger’s 78th birthday, Tina Turner posted this photo of herself performing with him and the Rolling Stones in 1981:
While Hilary Clinton posted this photo of herself and Mick in 1994 — when he visited the White House — in honor of his birthday:
Snoop Dogg shared this iconic photo of himself, Dr. Dre, Tupac Shakur, and Suge Knight taken in 1996 for Vibe magazine:
Trixie Mattel remembered her Phyllis Nefler from Troop Beverly Hills costume:
While Cindy Crawford remembered when she did a commercial for the Japanese sports drink, Pocari Sweat, in the late ’80s:
Joni Mitchell posted this photo of herself performing at the Central Park Music Festival in New York City in 1969:
Michelle Visage shared this selfie of herself from 1985:
Michelle Pfeiffer was also feeling the ’80s, and posted this pic of herself from then:
Jenna Dewan found this photo of herself from 2018, where she is posing on top of stacks of her Vegas Magazine issue:
Brandy shared this video of herself performing her debut single, “I Wanna Be Down,” in 1994:
Queen Latifah shared these photos from the stunning photoshoot she and the cast of Living Single did for Essence magazine in 1995:
Jon Bon Jovi posted this photo of himself staring into the distance in the late ’80s:
Kim Kardashian shared these photos of herself vacationing in 2001:
Mandy Moore celebrated the 20th anniversary of the iconic The Princess Diaries by sharing some photos from it:
And, of course, the Princess of Genovia herself, Anne Hathaway, also celebrated the 20th anniversary of the film by sharing some photos of herself and the legendary Julie Andrews in it:
Finally, Mark Ronson remembered Amy Winehouse on the 10th anniversary of her death by sharing this clip of himself explaining how he came up with “Back to Black” as well as her recording it:
