13 Great Julie Andrews Moments From The Princess Diaries

It has officially been 20 years (don’t worry, we’re all in denial) since Julie Andrews first graced our screens as Queen Clarisse Renaldi in The Princess Diaries.
Which means, now is the perfect opportunity for me to shout about my love for one of the most iconic actors of all time: Julie Andrews.
In honor of The Princess Diaries‘ 20th birthday, here are 14 of Julie Andrews’ most iconic lines and moments from the first film.
1.
When she lowkey trolled Mia’s word choice.
2.
And then was continuously baffled by early 2000s teen slang.
3.
When she discreetly wiped the grime off of Helen’s mug.
4.
When she completely roasted Mia’s clunky walk.
5.
When she gracefully shut down an annoying reporter.
6.
When she was taken aback by the very thought of carrying loose change.
7.
When she tried so hard to eat the corn dog and like it.
8.
When she stuck to her principles about how she enters and exits cars.
9.
When she forgot all social etiquette after a hug.
10.
When she had to think fast to get Amelia out of being arrested and finessed good publicity and a free ride home.
11.
And then when she gave a swift nod to her new besties while exiting.
12.
When she was all of us after losing a game.
13.
And then after losing, she decided to get serious.
14.
And finally, when Mia showed up late, soaking wet, and severely underdressed to the ball and Clarisse couldn’t have been prouder.
In summary, Julie Andrews can do no wrong. But as Queen Clarisse, she was on a different level.
And if this post got you feel nostalgic, you can relive all of Julie Andrews’s glory by streaming The Princess Diaries on Disney +!
