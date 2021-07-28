Yield Guild Games’ IDO raises $12.5M from just 32 participants By Cointelegraph

Gone in 31 seconds: Yield Guild Games’ IDO raises $12.5M from just 32 participants
Yield Guild Games (YGG), a collective of play-to-earn gamers, completed its initial DEX offering via SushiSwap’s Miso platform in under a minute earlier today.
The offering saw YGG raise roughly $12.5 million on July 27, with the token sale distributing 25 million tokens or 2.5% of the project’s 1 billion token supply via a dutch auction. The YGG tokens were sold for roughly $0.50 each.
