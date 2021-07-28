XRP price skyrockets by 17% as double bottom chart pattern takes shape By Cointelegraph

XRP price skyrockets by 17% as double bottom chart pattern takes shape
XRP’s price swung higher on Wednesday as its parent company, , entered an agreement with SBI Remit to back a remittance corridor from Japan to the Philippines.
The Ripple blockchain’s native cryptocurrency, also ranked as the sixth-largest digital asset by market capitalization, reached its one-month high of $0.759 after rallying 17.73% intraday. At a monthly low, it was changing hands for as little as $0.514.
