XRP Climbs 10% In Rally By Investing.com

Investing.com – was trading at $0.68693 by 03:32 (07:32 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 10.05% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since June 23.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $30.91313B, or 2.01% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.63123 to $0.68748 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 22.37%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.81304B or 2.90% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.5611 to $0.6875 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 79.12% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $39,585.2 on the Investing.com Index, up 7.04% on the day.

was trading at $2,265.86 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 3.56%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $744.52819B or 48.50% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $266.02606B or 17.33% of the total cryptocurrency market value.